Lanes on Interstate 10 on East Side closed after 18-wheeler catches fire

SAN ANTONIO – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the city’s east side are closed following an 18-wheeler fire and a subsequent crash.

Crews are at the scene Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and Foster Road, where traffic is starting to back up.

Details surrounding the 18-wheeler fire are unclear, but flames have been extinguished.

It appears the cab of the truck has melted, and the trailer that was carrying rebar spilled its load.

A secondary crash involving a silver vehicle happened just before 5 a.m., but details on that crash are also unknown.

It is also unclear if anyone was injured in the incidents.

Traffic is being diverted to the access road.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

