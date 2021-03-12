SAPD: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crashing on North Side road

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash on Friday, March 12, 2021, in the 800 block of Bitters Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized overnight following an accident on a North Side street.

San Antonio police said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Bitters Road, just east of Blanco Road.

Details surrounding the crash have yet to be released, but officers said the motorcyclist laid his bike down while riding on Bitters.

He was unresponsive and transported to University Hospital, though is injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and a driver pulled over to block traffic and call for help.

