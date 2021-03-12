Southwest Airlines employee in Dallas goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to return boy’s Buzz Lightyear toy

DALLAS, Texas – A Southwest Airlines employee went “to infinity and beyond” to return a young boy’s lost Buzz Lightyear toy left on a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport earlier this week.

The airline shared Buzz’s journey to return home Wednesday on Facebook.

Hagen and his family had landed at Dallas Love Field and were already driving off in a rental car when they realized... Posted by Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Hagen and his family landed in Dallas and were already driving off in a rental car when the airline realized he had forgotten his Buzz Lightyear toy on the plane, according to Southwest.

By the time they noticed Buzz was gone, the plane was already on its way to its next destination. When the aircraft landed in Little Rock a Ramp Agent named Jason noticed the forgotten toy, according to the airline.

Jason saw the name “Hagen” on the bottom of Buzz’s boot, and he remembered the young boy who had traveled on that aircraft earlier in the day. That’s when he came up with a plan to get Buzz home, according to Southwest.

Just a few days later, Buzz returned home to Hagen and his family, but not without an extra surprise for Hagen.

Ad

Jason decorated Buzz’s box that he was returned in and sent a letter describing Buzz’s mission at Southwest Airlines, along with some photos.

Buzz’s return home brought quite the smile to young Hagen’s face. His mother said it was a special memory they won’t soon forget.

“There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us,” said Hagen’s mom, Ashley.

More on KSAT: