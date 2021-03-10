All San Antonio Disney Store locations to close in March

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a fan of all things Disney, you won’t be a fan of this news: All of the Disney Store locations in San Antonio will be close permanently within the next two weeks.

Disney announced that its closing at least 60 stores in North America with plans to focus on its e-commerce business rather than its brick-and-mortar stores.

The company’s website indicates that the stores at North Star Mall, Ingram Park Mall and Rivercenter Mall will all close on or before March 23.

The closest Disney store will be the outlet store in San Marcos.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games and Publishing said in a press release. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

According to Disney’s website, three stores in Houston, one in El Paso and one in Laredo will also close this month.

