Disneyland is not moving to Texas from California despite rumor

Satirical website claimed Disneyland is moving to Texas

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Walt Disney World Resort as it marks its 45th anniversary. (2016 Getty file photo/Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

Texas – The rumors about Disneyland leaving California for Texas are not true despite a rumor that has gained traction online.

A satirical website called UncleWalts.com reported on Aug. 31 that the theme park would be relocating to Texas and noted that the new location would be revealed soon.

The terms of use on the website clearly state that the website is satirical and has no basis in fact.

UncleWalts.com also reported that SeaWorld San Diego would be relocating to San Antonio on Sunday - another fictitious rumor.

