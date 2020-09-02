State Fair of Texas announces drive-thru food event for first time in 134-year history

DALLAS – You know that old adage “don’t mess with Texas?” Well, this time it applies to our famous state fair food.

For the first time in the 134-year history of the State Fair of Texas - instead of a fair there’s going to be a drive-thru food event.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a kibosh on tons of events this year, like Fiesta and Wurstfest just to name a few, but in lieu of the annual 24-day exhibition, the State Fair of Texas is hosting a one-of-a-kind drive-thru experience.

Tickets are on sale now for the drive-thru food event which will operate:

September 25-27

October 2-4

October 9, 11 and 12

October 15-18

“Due to the historic AT&T Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl Stadium, the Drive-Thru event will not occur on October 10,” officials said.

Tickets will be sold for three different entry windows in an effort to ensure safety and offer a better guest experience. The entry window for tickets will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m., and 5 to 5:45 p.m. The drive-thru is expected to take 90 minutes once you enter the gate at Fair Park in Dallas.

Packages will be sold for each customer after choosing a date and time. The packages are:

Fair Food & Photo Package A - $65 (Feeds 1-2 people)

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One (1) downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Two (2) Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Two (2) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

One (1) order of Jack’s French Fries

One (1) order of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

One (1) bag of State Fair Cotton Candy

One (1) bag of Pioneer Kettle Corn

One (1) Midway Prize

Fair Food & Photo Package B - $99 (Feeds 3-4 people)

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One (1) downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Four (4) Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Four (4) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

Two (2) orders of Jack’s French Fries

Two (2) orders of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

Two (2) bags of State Fair Cotton Candy

Two (2) bags of Pioneer Kettle Corn

Two (2) Midway Prizes

Additional Add-on Items

Two (2) Sweet Connie’s Corn on the Cob, $10

Two (2) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™, $15

Two (2) Smokey John’s Sausage on a Stick, $12

Two (2) Smokey John’s Turkey Legs, $24

There will also be a photo opportunity with Big Tex available Sept. 19-20 for $25. It will include admission, in one vehicle, for up to eight people and one downloadable professional photo with Big Tex.

For a full list of health and safety protocols for the event, visit BigTex.com/DriveThru.

Can’t make the drive to Dallas? Fletcher’s corny dog, a State Fair favorite, will be on the menu at all Golden Chick restaurants through October 25.