San Antonio native lands role in upcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+

SAN ANTONIO – With great power comes great responsibility and in 2021, Saagar Shaikh will have a chance to show the world just that in an upcoming series on Disney+.

According to the San Antonio Current, Shaikh is San Antonio native who graduated from John Marshall High School and the University of Texas at San Antonio. He announced his casting in Ms. Marvel on Friday.

i got my dream job alhumdulillah. coming to Disney+ in 2021 pic.twitter.com/GK1LKtOZPq — Saagar Shaikh (@sawgrrr) December 11, 2020

Shaikh will play Iman Vallani’s brother, who is the series’ lead.

The show follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani girl from Jersey City, according to Marvel’s website. Khan writes superhero fanfiction and eventually becomes a superhero herself.

Khan took over the Ms. Marvel title, even though other characters have used it in the existing Marvel Universe. She became the first-ever Muslim character featured in her own comic book in 2014 and will be the first to be featured on screen, according to Marvel.

Ms. Marvel comes to Disney’s streaming platform in late 2021.

Watch the series trailer and behind the scenes announcement in the player below:

