You may qualify for a property tax exemption if your home was damaged by the winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – If your property sustained damaged during last month’s winter storm, you could qualify for a temporary property tax exemption.
Because of Gov. Greg Abbot’ts disaster declaration, Tax Code Section 11.35 allows a qualified property with at least 15% damage by a disaster to receive a temporary exemption of a portion of the appraised value, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District.
You must apply for the exemption by May 28, 2021.
Qualified properties include:
- tangible personal property used for income production if the owner filed a rendition
- residential buildings (homes)
- commercial buildings (businesses)
- industrial buildings (manufacturing)
- multi-family buildings (apartments), and other real property buildings
- certain manufactured homes.
|Level
|Damage Assessment
|Damage Description
|Exemption Percentage
|I
|15% to 29%
|Minimal, may continue to be used as intended
|15%
|II
|30% to 59%
|Nonstructural damage and waterline less than 18″ above floor if flooded
|30%
|III
|60% to 99%
|Significant structural damage and waterline 18″ and above floor if flooded
|60%
|IV
|100%
|Total loss, repair is not feasible
|100%
The county appraisal district will determine if the property qualifies for the temporary exemption.
The temporary disaster area exemption applies to all counties in Texas and expires on Jan. 1, 2022.
If you live in Bexar County, click here for more information and to download the application form. You can contact the Bexar County Appraisal District by phone at 210-242-2432.