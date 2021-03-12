80ºF

Local News

You may qualify for a property tax exemption if your home was damaged by the winter storm

Property must have at least 15% damage

Julie Moreno
, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: 
Winter weather
,
how to help
,
San Antonio
,
Bexar County
,
Texas
,
Taxes
Damage from a burst pipe is seen at a Texas home in February 2021. (KPRC)

SAN ANTONIO – If your property sustained damaged during last month’s winter storm, you could qualify for a temporary property tax exemption.

Because of Gov. Greg Abbot’ts disaster declaration, Tax Code Section 11.35 allows a qualified property with at least 15% damage by a disaster to receive a temporary exemption of a portion of the appraised value, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District.

You must apply for the exemption by May 28, 2021.

Qualified properties include:

  • tangible personal property used for income production if the owner filed a rendition
  • residential buildings (homes)
  • commercial buildings (businesses)
  • industrial buildings (manufacturing)
  • multi-family buildings (apartments), and other real property buildings
  • certain manufactured homes.
LevelDamage AssessmentDamage DescriptionExemption Percentage
I15% to 29%Minimal, may continue to be used as intended15%
II30% to 59%Nonstructural damage and waterline less than 18″ above floor if flooded30%
III60% to 99%Significant structural damage and waterline 18″ and above floor if flooded60%
IV100%Total loss, repair is not feasible100%

The county appraisal district will determine if the property qualifies for the temporary exemption.

The temporary disaster area exemption applies to all counties in Texas and expires on Jan. 1, 2022.

If you live in Bexar County, click here for more information and to download the application form. You can contact the Bexar County Appraisal District by phone at 210-242-2432.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: