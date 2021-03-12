You may qualify for a property tax exemption if your home was damaged by the winter storm

Damage from a burst pipe is seen at a Texas home in February 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – If your property sustained damaged during last month’s winter storm, you could qualify for a temporary property tax exemption.

Because of Gov. Greg Abbot’ts disaster declaration, Tax Code Section 11.35 allows a qualified property with at least 15% damage by a disaster to receive a temporary exemption of a portion of the appraised value, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District.

You must apply for the exemption by May 28, 2021.

Qualified properties include:

tangible personal property used for income production if the owner filed a rendition

residential buildings (homes)

commercial buildings (businesses)

industrial buildings (manufacturing)

multi-family buildings (apartments), and other real property buildings

certain manufactured homes.

Level Damage Assessment Damage Description Exemption Percentage I 15% to 29% Minimal, may continue to be used as intended 15% II 30% to 59% Nonstructural damage and waterline less than 18″ above floor if flooded 30% III 60% to 99% Significant structural damage and waterline 18″ and above floor if flooded 60% IV 100% Total loss, repair is not feasible 100%

The county appraisal district will determine if the property qualifies for the temporary exemption.

The temporary disaster area exemption applies to all counties in Texas and expires on Jan. 1, 2022.

If you live in Bexar County, click here for more information and to download the application form. You can contact the Bexar County Appraisal District by phone at 210-242-2432.

