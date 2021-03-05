Funds still available as Bexar County launches second phase of Plumbing Assistance Program

BEXAR COUNTY – A couple of weeks have passed since the devastating winter storm that swept through South Texas, but many residents in suburban cities and outlying areas in Bexar County are still without running water in their homes, according to county officials.

Just last week, Bexar County launched a reimbursement program that offered up to $1,500 per household to aid residents with repair costs for broken pipes and plumbing issues caused by the winter storm.

Still, many households in suburban cities and areas of unincorporated Bexar County are without water and are struggling with arranging a plumber due to their remote locations, according to officials.

To date, officials say the county has distributed more than 40,000 cases of water to these areas alone.

As of Friday, city and county leaders introduced the second phase of the Plumbing Assistance Program, which aims to assist households by connecting them with plumbers and helping alleviate the repair costs.

“With 46 water service providers located in Bexar County, there are many who don’t qualify for the SAWS/City of San Antonio assistance program and still are without running water,” said Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores. “The County will dispatch a plumber and pay up to $1,500 towards parts and labor of the pipe/plumbing repair.”

To learn more about the program, or to begin the online filing process, click here.

Those who do not have access to the internet should call 210-631-5000 for the reimbursement program, or 210-631-6000 for the “I need a plumber” program.

