Bexar County launches plumbing assistance program for residents following winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County has announced a $5 million plumbing assistance program for area residents to help cover property damages following the winter storm.

The program helps both residents in unincorporated areas and suburban cities, regardless of who their water supplier is, officials said in a statement. Residents on private water wells are also eligible for financial assistance.

Eligible residents may receive up to $1,500 for plumbing repairs—including broken pipes. Residents can click here for more information.

Homeowners should be prepared to upload receipts, invoices and — if possible— pictures of the completed work.

Qualifications for the reimbursement program include the following:

Resident must own and occupy the home (renters are not eligible) Must be at or below 80% of area medium income (ex: $57,600 for a family of four) Self-certify with documentation showing work was completed after February 14th Must be attached to/in the home (no pool pumps, lawn sprinkler systems, water softeners, etc.) Homeowner must not have received financial assistance from other sources for repairs (such as insurance, FEMA assistance, or other benefits)

If you have any questions or need assistance, you can call 210-631-5000. However, the number will not be active until March 3, but you may leave a voicemail message.

Starting on Wednesday, officials say the line will be monitored Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

