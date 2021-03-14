Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 13: Health officials report 84 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, visitors to the River Walk pass a restaurant that has reopened in San Antonio. Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states, as states are rolling back lockdowns. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 199,673 total COVID-19 cases and 2,868 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 84 new cases as of Saturday. Four new deaths were reported today.

Health officials also reported that 248 patients are hospitalized, 90 are in the intensive care unit and 59 are on ventilators.

There are 14% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Those in Phase 1C eligibility group will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15. Click here to learn more.

Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments will open up again. See below for details:

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)