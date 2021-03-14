Drinking sodas can cause serious physical, mental health effects

March is national Caffeine Awareness Month – ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – March is national Caffeine Awareness Month. Even though most soda doesn’t have as much caffeine as coffee or some tea, this caffeinated, carbonated beverage can have serious health effects.

Is it soda or is it pop?

Whatever you call it, how much do you actually know about it? Half of Americans say they have a soft drink multiple times a week. How much sugar does an average can of soda contain?

The answer is 32 grams. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 25 grams of sugar per day for women and 36 grams for men. Over time, the excess sugar is turned into fat in your liver, which can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Next question, can soda affect your mind?

A study out of Australia found those who consumed 16 ounces of soda per day were 60% more likely of having depression, stress-related problems, and even suicidal thoughts. Just by consuming one to two cans a day can increase your risk for diabetes by 26%.

Think you’re safe with diet soda? Think again! A study found artificially sweetened soft drinks, such as diet soda, were linked to increased risk for stroke and dementia.

