Melisa Skinner appointed to 437th Judicial District Court in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A former district judge in Bexar County is returning to the bench.

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Melisa Skinner of San Antonio as judge of the 437th Judicial District Court in Bexar County. She is replacing Judge Lori Valenzuela, who was appointed by the governor in January to fill a vacancy in the 4th Court of Appeals.

Skinner will serve until Dec. 31, 2022, or until her successor is elected and qualified, Abbott’s office said in a news release.

She is currently an assistant district attorney for the 38th Judicial District working on US/Mexico smuggling and human trafficking cases as part of the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force.

Skinner has previously served as judge of the 144th ad 290th judicial district courts in Bexar County. She also has worked as an assistant criminal district attorney for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.