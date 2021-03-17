Houston builder kicks off new section of 1,200-acre Boerne development

Coventry Homes, a division of McGuyer Homebuilders Inc., is selling homes in the new Lomita section of Esperanza in Boerne.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A Houston-based homebuilder is planning dozens more homes in a sprawling Boerne master-planned community.

Coventry Homes, a division of McGuyer Homebuilders Inc., is selling homes in the new Lomita section of Esperanza. The builder is offering 10 one- and two-story designs from 1,841 to 2,812 square feet with prices starting around $370,000.

Lomita will include 16 more homes from Coventry and 16 from Monticello Homes, while another upcoming section will bring 30 larger lots from Coventry and 30 from Scott Felder Homes, said Ryan Gatewood, San Antonio division president for McGuyer Homebuilders Inc.

Another upcoming section in Esperanza will bring 30 larger lots from Coventry and 30 from Scott Felder Homes, (Scott Felder/SABJ)

The company further cemented its presence in the Alamo City this year, promoting Gatewood to be the market’s division president.

McGuyer is not new to Esperanza, having closed on about 70 homes in the community so far.

Ad

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT: