New space for photo, video shoots opening up at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO – A new space for creating photos and videos has opened up at the Pearl.

Pearl Studio, a 9,000-square-foot space with enough room for lifestyle and business content creation, is now available for people and businesses, officials announced this week.

It’s a place that’s ideal for video and photoshoots, officials said and can be used for themes in culinary, product packaging, portrait, architectural, lifestyle, business and education.

“We are thrilled to debut Pearl Studio, which will generate multi-use seasonal narrative content for Pearl, its tenants, partners, and third-party clients,” Elizabeth Fauerso, the Pearl’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “With in-house experts and a roster of fully-vetted photographers, videographers, and designers, Pearl Studio acts as a liaison to connect brands with tailored talent and dynamic content.”

Props and equipment available for use include paper rolls, sandbags, a rolling table, speaker, backdrops, a changing room, chairs and more.

Rentals range from $150-$600 depending on the time, and a deposit of $75 is required. It is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Due to COVID-19, stations will be frequently sanitized and masks are required for clients and staff.

The studio is located on the Pearl property at 300 E. Grayson, Suite 100.

