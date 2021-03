SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has taken a man into custody in connection with a disturbance involving a gun at a Walmart on the city’s North Side.

Police were called around 11:45 a.m. to a Walmart in the 1600 block of Vance Jackson Road.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are still securing the building, police said.

Police officials said the incident didn’t involve an active shooter.

