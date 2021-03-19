San Antonio pizzeria to be featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday night

Image courtesy of Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, the Associated Press.

SAN ANTONIO – We’re riding the bus to flavor town! This time, to an area restaurant you may have been to before.

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, located at 6989 Blanco Road, will be featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The show will also repeat at 11:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Thank’s @johnmullsroadkillgrill for the swaggie! Looking forward to the big reveal episode tonight @foodnetwork @guyfieri @hodads1502 @buttermilkkitchen Posted by Dough Pizzeria Napoletana on Friday, March 19, 2021

According to the Food Network, Fieri is bringing Flavortown to his own kitchen. As four of Fieri’s “DDD alums” connect over via video chat, send ingredients for their newest top sellers and guide him through cooking it all.

The pizzeria shipped the following items to Fieri:

Prosciutto Sugo Pizza

Calabrian Chicken Wings with “Doughgonzola” Dressing & Dipping Sauce and Calabrian Chili Diavola Wing Sauce & Marinade

To learn more about the show, click here. To learn more about the restaurant, click here.

Ad

Also on KSAT: