Man, woman climb out back window to escape house fire, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are OK after they escaped a house fire by climbing out a back window early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Brandywine Avenue, not far from Culebra Road on the city’s West Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames covering the front of the home.

A man and a woman who live inside the home said they woke to find the fire and then escaped by climbing out a back window. Paramedics checked out both the man and woman at the scene.

Fire officials said it took more than hour to make sure the flames and smoke were completely out.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. The house was completely destroyed by the fire, firefighters said.

