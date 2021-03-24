Family believes space heater played role in deadly house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Family members of a woman who was killed when a fire swept through her East Side home say they suspect a space heater may have played a role in the fire.

The woman, who the Bexar County Medical Examiner identified as Maria Trevino, 68, had to be pulled from the home by San Antonio firefighters.

Woman killed after fire sweeps through East side home

When they arrived shortly after 2 a.m., firefighters say they saw flames shooting from the home, located in the 700 block of Runnels Avenue.

They had to beat back the fire in order to get to Trevino.

Woman killed after fire sweeps through East Side home

Relatives say Trevino’s son had tried twice to enter the home to save her but was unsuccessful.

They say he told them he was outside the home when he heard a popping noise, then noticed the fire and heard his mother calling out for help.

Ad

The family members say they believe a space heater being used in a different room played a role in the fire, which then trapped Trevino in her bedroom.

Fire investigators have not released an official cause of the fire yet.

They say the fire also caused damage to a home next door, displacing the family who lives there.

READ MORE: