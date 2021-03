San Antonio firefighters put out flames at a home in the 1600 block of Probandt Street on March 19, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters said one person had to be rescued from a South Side house fire on Friday morning.

The first responders were called to the 1600 block of Probandt Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Fire officials said they arrived to find that flames had mostly engulfed the home, leading to a total loss estimated to cost around $30,000.

The rescued person was not injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.