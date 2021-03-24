San Antonio International Airport adds new nonstop flights to León, Guanajuato

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday, the San Antonio International Airport announced that Viva Aerobus, Mexico’s ultra-low-cost carrier, would be launching its new twice-weekly service from San Antonio.

The flights from San Antonio to the Bajío International Airport will serve the Bajío region, which includes León and Guanajuato.

“We are very pleased with the continued investment that Viva Aerobus has committed to San Antonio,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System. “This new service is a terrific indicator of growing demand between South-Central Texas and Mexico and will be a tremendous asset for the entire region.”

The new service will begin operating on May 1 with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

City of San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said he welcomed the economic spark that the flights may bring to and from both countries.

“We are grateful for Viva Aerobus giving travelers another connection to Mexico to not only make it easier to reconnect with family and friends but to continue to drive business and tourism between our great city and Mexico,” Walsh said.

According to a news release by the airport system, San Antonio will be one of two cities in the country to offer nonstop service year-round to Bajio on Viva Aerobus onboard a 186-seat Airbus A320neo.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the additional flights would open doors in both countries.

“San Antonio is an inviting city and we are excited about this new service because it opens the doors to welcome even more travelers to our beautiful destination, which is also home to Texas’ only UNESCO World Heritage site,” Nirenberg said.

Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus, said the partnership with the airport adds to the company’s continued growth and added convenience for travelers.

“Viva‘s nonstop flights from San Antonio to Leon are part of our growth strategy and our commitment to offering new destinations to our passengers, providing added convenience for passengers traveling for business, leisure or visiting friends and relatives,” Zuazua said. “We bring closer and safer than ever these two cities with an affordable, reliable and flexible service.”

The flight schedule is as follows:

Depart BJX at 9:25 a.m. and arrive at SAT at 11:30 a.m.

Depart SAT at 12:40 p.m. and arrive at BJX at 2:40 p.m.

For more information on ticket prices or to book reservations, please visit: https://www.vivaaerobus.com/en, the Viva App, the Viva Tiendas, or by dialing the call center.

Mexico: 81-82-150-150

United States: +1 866 FLY VIVA (+1866 359 8482)

