If you travel for spring break, get tested for COVID-19 or self-quarantine for 10 days, Metro Health says

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break is just around the corner for several San Antonio-area schools and some families are expected to travel.

But, with this in mind, health officials have some guidelines on how to return from spring break safely to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The safest way to spend spring break is to enjoy time with the people in your household, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District. However, if you do decide to travel, Metro Health urges residents to take these actions once you return.

Get tested for the coronavirus 3-5 days after travel, and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel.

If you opt not to get tested, health officials urge you to stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who did not travel with you.

Wear a face mask when in public settings and avoid being around people who are at an increased risk.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Be alert of any COVID-19 symptoms you may be experiencing. For more on COVID-19 symptoms, visit the CDC’s website here.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate in most Texas counties. Effective Wednesday, March 10, the mask mandate will be lifted and all businesses, regardless of classifications, are allowed to open at 100% capacity.

Still, area health experts are strongly encouraging residents to keep wearing their masks when out in public and to keep following health protocols to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

There are also many privately-owned places in the state that still require masks, despite the governor’s lifted mandate. By not abiding by this, some may face consequences.

