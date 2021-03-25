Man, 23, charged with capital murder after fatally shooting another man during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is now behind bars and charged with capital murder after San Antonio police said he fatally shot another man in the chest while robbing him last year.

Carlos Romero Jr. was booked Thursday for the death of Kelvron Hardrict, 28, on August 16, 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hardrict was fatally shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Salado Creek Apartments, located in the 3400 block of Salado Creek Drive, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410, according to police.

When officers arrived, Hardrict was found laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Upon further investigation, officials said they found Hardrict’s front door had been forced open and his apartment was ransacked. A safe in his bedroom closet had also been manipulated, according to the affidavit.

Security video footage from the apartment complex showed Romero Jr.’s vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Malibu, backed up into a handicap parking space just feet away from Hardrict’s apartment, the affidavit states.

Several people were seen exiting the vehicle in the video, and police said due to the car’s parking location, they suspect Romero Jr. had prior knowledge of the safe. Officers believe the group was going to “load it up in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

The safe was not opened by Romero Jr., according to police, but “a substantial amount of narcotics” was still able to be seen inside.

As authorities continued to review video footage, they were able to trace the Texas license plate of the Malibu to its owner, Romero Jr. He was also recognized by another detective in an unrelated case, according to the affidavit.

Romero Jr.’s bond is set at $500,000. He’s currently being held in the Bexar County Jail.

