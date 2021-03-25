San Antonio police say no charges likely in East Side double shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they do not expect to pursue charges against anyone in connection with a double shooting inside an East Side apartment early Thursday morning.

They say the shooting, which left a man and woman wounded, appears to have been an accident.

Officers found the couple inside their apartment in the 100 block of Delmar just after 4 a.m.

They say both people told them the shooting happened as the man was cleaning his handgun.

A preliminary report says the weapon accidentally discharged with a bullet hitting the man in his arm.

It says the same bullet then went through his arm and hit his girlfriend, who was sitting on a bed nearby, in her stomach.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

However, police say both of them are expected to survive.

Ad

Investigators say the story they were told appears to match up with the evidence they found, and it appears this was an accident.

READ MORE: