Teenage girl shot in chest at South Side motel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the chest at a South Side motel early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, not far from East Southcross after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived at the motel to find a woman aged 16-18 years old shot once in the chest.

Police said two witnesses in the room told them that the shooting was self inflicted and accidental. Investigators say however, that no gun was found in the room.

The victim was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

So far, no arrests have made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

