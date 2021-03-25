Accidental shooting on East Side sends pair to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were taken to an area hospital following an accidental shooting on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to the 100 block of Delmar Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and South Hackberry after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a man in his 30s was in a bedroom of an apartment and was cleaning his gun when it accidentally went off.

Police said the single bullet went through his arm and hit his girlfriend in the stomach. A teenage girl was in another room but was not hurt, police said.

Both the man and the woman were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. SAPD said the woman is in serious condition while the man’s injuries are less severe.

Investigators at the scene say the evidence does appear to line up with their story. Police did not mention any potential charges.