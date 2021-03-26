Watch: Bexar County leaders hold press conference about housing unaccompanied migrant children at Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County leaders have entered an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide temporary shelter to unaccompanied migrant children at Freeman Coliseum.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will speak about the agreement during a press conference from the county courthouse scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday. The press conference will be livestreamed in the video player of this article.

Earlier this week, Nelson indicated that an agreement was in the works but that details about who would handle security, food, and management of the facility were still being worked out.

“Look, we’re dealing with children. Everybody can have their own opinions about what they think about immigration and who should be allowed into the country, but we’re dealing with young children, 16 years and younger. I understand some of them are as young as 4, 5 and 6 years old. So, it’s a humanitarian effort. It is not a permanent solution,” Nelson said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland would also be used to house unaccompanied migrant children.

According to an Associated Press report, more than 16,000 unaccompanied children were in government custody as of Thursday, including about 5,000 in substandard Customs and Border Protection facilities.

