WATCH LIVE: Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn give update after leading Senate delegation in border tour

Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz will visit the Texas-Mexico border on Friday afternoon to lead a Senate delegation in a tour of the area.

The Senators are expected to speak at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. in Anzalduas Park in Mission after a boat tour from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The news conference will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Cornyn and Cruz have taken aim at the Biden administration as the number of migrants attempting to cross the border reached the highest level since a spring 2019 surge under President Donald Trump, according to the most recently released statistics.

President Joe Biden has said the U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border. He has pushed back against suggestions that his administration’s policies are responsible for the rising number of people seeking to enter the country.

Also on Friday, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio led a Democratic congressional delegation tour of the Carrizo Springs Office of Refugee Resettlement facility, which is holding unaccompanied children.

