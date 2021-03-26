Castro to lead congressional delegation of Carrizo Springs facility tour for unaccompanied migrant children

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio will lead a Democratic congressional delegation tour of the Carrizo Springs Office of Refugee Resettlement facility for unaccompanied children at the border.

According to a news release from Castro’s office, the visit aims to ensure the humane treatment and orderly process for kids to be united with families while their asylum cases are adjudicated.

After the visit, the lawmakers plan to hold a news conference at approximately 12 p.m., which will be livestreamed on KSAT.com. You can watch the livestream in the video player above. Please note that the news conference may be delayed.

The following lawmakers also visiting the facility are:

Rep. Pete Aguilar (California)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota)

Rep. Barbara Lee (California)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (California)

Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (Virginia)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Michigan)

