More jellyfish are being spotted near the shore at Padre Island today. Here’s what to do if you get stung.

Headed to Padre Island on Sunday? Officials say you might see more jellyfish than usual near the shore, which can end even the best beach days early.

The Padre Island National Seashore issued a warning on social media on Sunday after park officials say they received several reports of jellyfish in the water.

Jellyfish Warning. Today, the park has received several notifications of jellyfish in the water. If you are stung, you... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Saturday, March 27, 2021

If you are stung, park officials say you can get treatment at the visitor center. However, if the visitor center is not open, plain white vinegar is the treatment of choice.

“Apply freely, do not rub, and do not use fresh water to rinse,” the park said in a Facebook post. “Keep a bottle handy!”

For more on visitor safety, visit the Padre Island National Seashore’s website here.

Ever wonder what the Texas Gulf looks like from space? NASA's got you covered.

