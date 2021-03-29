‘I want my loved ones to feel safe around me’: Thousands of Texas adults ready to get their COVID-19 shot

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is an exciting day for adults across the state of Texas as all adults are now eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Thousands are ready to get their shot.

“I just want to feel safe. I want my loved ones to feel safe around me,” Maria Hoag said.

Maria Hoag is one of the thousands of those newly vaccinated.

" We are well over 200,000 already, last week and the week before we were averaging six to seven thousand a day,” Bill Phillips, University Hospital, Senior Vice President, and Chief Information officer said.

The Wonderland of the Americas vaccination site is one of the more popular locations in San Antonio, and it has shown to be efficient.

“It’s been really impressive to see the team effort and collaboration that takes all the way from pharmacy to logistics to the computer side of the scheduling people moving people through to get the vaccines,” Dr. Jason Bowling, University Hospital Epidemiologist said.

Bowling said you should take whichever vaccine you can get.

“The good news is at this point, all of the vaccines that have been approved have worked really well, particularly when you look at the most severe consequences like hospitalizations and death. They all have very high protective rates against that. So really, the best vaccine, again, is the one that’s available to you right now,” Bowling said.

After you get fully vaccinated, you still shouldn’t let your guard down. Bowling said to still follow precautions, avoid large crowds and maintain good hand hygiene.

As for Maria, the shot has been a game changer.

“It has changed my life. I mean, my perspective, my way of thinking. And I just feel safer being able to do the things I’ve been depriving myself from doing,” Hoag said.

Those interested can schedule their vaccine with University Health.

