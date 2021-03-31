Arrest affidavit reveals details about St. Patrick’s Day motel murder

2 suspects in custody in St. Patrick’s Day murder at Northwest Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – New details about a murder at a Northwest Side motel have come out, courtesy of an arrest warrant affidavit.

Tito Roman, 39, was shot dead March 17 inside a room at the Home Suites, located near Loop 410 and Summit Parkway.

San Antonio police announced earlier this week that they had located two suspects.

Douglas Skaggs, 55, and Hayley Gibbens, 23, were rounded up in Austin by members of the U. S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Both of them were brought back to San Antonio and booked into jail Tuesday morning.

The affidavit shows police were able to identify them by way of surveillance video from the motel.

It says police posted that video to social media, asking for the public’s help in locating them.

A tipster identified Skaggs as the man in the video, the affidavit says.

Police later questioned him and said he admitted to killing Roman as the result of an ongoing dispute, the affidavit says.

It says Skaggs also told police that Gibbens had helped him by luring Roman to the motel so he could confront him.

Although Skaggs is the only one accused of pulling the trigger, both suspects are charged with murder.

