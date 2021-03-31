Man stuck in drainage tunnel for 17 hours rescued by Castle Hills police

A man who was trapped in drainage tunnels for 17 hours was rescued by Castle Hills police after an officer spotted his hand sticking out of a grate. Image: Castle Hills police

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was trapped in drainage tunnels for 17 hours was rescued by police after an officer spotted his hand sticking out of a grate.

Castle Hills police said the man was found under a drainage tunnel cover in a section between Loop 410 and the access road, not far from Northwest Military Highway.

The man had entered the tunnels around midnight Tuesday and became lost, police said.

He was lost in the tunnels for about 17 hours until the officer saw his hand and police uncovered the grate and rescued him.

“PSA: Please do not go into drainage and/or sewer tunnels,” Castle Hills police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.