Don’t be fooled by these April Fool’s jokes in San Antonio

BCSO shares an April Fool's Day image of Sheriff Salazar next to a unicorn.

SAN ANTONIO – From a 12-layer margarita to mythical creatures reportedly found in Bexar County, don’t be fooled by some of these April Fool’s jokes on social media today.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, San Antonio Zoo, Taco Cabana, and a few others have taken part in the April Fool’s Day holiday, sharing humorous and whimsical social media posts.

Just as a reminder, these posts are simply nothing more than a joke. But in case you missed them and want a good laugh, check out these local pranks below.

San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio Zoo to Become World’s First Bio-Domed Zoo This morning San Antonio Zoo released images and announced a plan... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, April 1, 2021

The San Antonio Zoo pranked residents by taking to social media Thursday and claiming it would become “the world’s first bio-domed zoo.”

The social media post said the zoo has been consulting with Elon Musk and other engineers worldwide to design “zoo-domes.” The zoo also said the dome would cover part of Highway 281 and will cost “approximately $400 million.”

Keep in mind, this is just a prank. The zoo isn’t actually installing domes. But, kudos to the zoo staff for a good laugh!

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Unicorn Seized by BCSO Mounted Patrol In a daring early morning operation, BCSO’s Organized Crime and Mounted Patrol... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 1, 2021

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office had some fun with April Fool’s Day as well, announcing that during a “daring early morning operation,” investigators rescued a unicorn during a cartel drug lab raid.

In addition to “drugs, guns and cash,” investigators found a unicorn had been “smuggled into the country illegally by the infamous ‘Los Alacranes’ drug cartel,” the post reads.

Sheriff Salazar said in the post the unicorn could be converted to agency use and the sheriff’s office has nicknamed it “April, from these foolish criminals on this 1st day of April.”

Again, this is just a prank. The sheriff’s office won’t actually be getting a unicorn on the force. But still, how cool would that be!

Tiff’s Treats

Tell it like you mean it! Introducing our newest packaging offerings so you can let your gift recipient know how you... Posted by Tiff's Treats on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Tiff’s Treat’s pranked its customers on social media after announcing some new, unique packaging ideas.

The cookie shop said you can “tell it like you mean it” and give boxes of cookies with slogans like “I don’t like you... I actually love you!,” or “You smell... like warm cookies!,” or a few others.

As this is a prank, you won’t actually be able to send these boxes to friends or frenemies. But this playful packaging had us stifle a laugh for sure.

Taco Cabana

Have you tried the NEW “12 Flavors In 1” Margarita? Probably not, since it’s just an April fool! But something REAL is coming April 7!#TacoCabana #Margaritas #12Flavors #AprilFools #Joke Limited time only. Drink responsibly. 21+. More info at https://t.co/pMPQGbuWzR pic.twitter.com/2C1oHBk3Wf — Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) April 1, 2021

Taco Cabana is making a margarita lover’s dream come true... well not really. But, if this prank was real then absolutely.

The restaurant chain announced a “12 flavors in one” margarita, or the “12 layer margarita” as part of its April Fool’s Day prank this year.

Although they admitted this was a prank, Taco Cabana did say they are making another announcement, likely for a new menu item, on April 7. So be sure to check back with them next week!

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Show off your allergies with our newest license plate! Catch the #CedarFever with this tribute to Texas’ ashe juniper... Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Texas Parks and Wildlife also got in on the April Fool’s Day jokes after revealing its newest license plate.

The new plate will let you “show off your allergies” and catch cedar fever as the plate pays tribute to ash juniper trees, one of the many culprits during Texas allergy season.

Although this is a prank and the license plate isn’t actually available, you can learn more about conservation plates at TPW’s website here.

