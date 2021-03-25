Pepsi announces Peeps-flavored marshmallow cola

Pepsi has announced a collaboration with Peeps on a limited-edition marshmallow-flavored cola.

And as far as we can tell, this isn’t an April fool’s joke.

The Pepsi X Peeps drink, which will be sold in three-packs of 7.5-ounce mini cans, is described as “a delicious new beverage that combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor consumers love.”

In conjunction with the new soda, Pepsi and Peeps are launching a social media contest that encourages fans to post pictures of themselves enjoying springtime activities with Peeps chicks and bunnies by using the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram. Participants have a chance to win a limited edition three pack of the new soda and other prizes.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing in a press release. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”

Pepsi announced a collaboration with Peeps called PEPSI x PEEPS. (PepsiCo)

