Here’s what’s open, closed on Easter Sunday in San Antonio

Running out of Easter candy or just tired of cooking? On Easter Sunday, some of you may be wondering where exactly a bunny can hop to for a bite to eat or run some errands.
Below you can find a list of places in and around San Antonio that are open and closed on Easter Sunday.
Open:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Academy Sports + Outdoors is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- Bass Pro Shops: Bass Pro Shops is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- Bistr09: Bistr09 is open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cabela’s: Cabela’s is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- CVS: CVS is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- Dollar General: Dollar General is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- Family Dollar: Family Dollar is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- Ikea: Ikea is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Click here to learn more.
- La Gloria: La Gloria is open on Easter Sunday.
- Legoland Discovery Center: Legoland is open on Easter Sunday. Learn more here.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Six Flags is open on Easter Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- San Antonio Zoo: The San Antonio Zoo is open on Easter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- SeaWorld San Antonio: SeaWorld is open on Easter from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s: Both Trader Joe’s locations in San Antonio will be open on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.
- Walmart: Walmart is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- Walgreen’s: Walgreen’s is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
- Whataburger: Whataburger is open on Easter. Click here to find a restaurant near you.
Closed:
- Costco: All stores will be closed on Sunday. Click here for more details.
- H-E-B: All stores and curbside delivery will be closed on Easter Sunday. Stores will resume normal operating hours on Monday. Click here for details.
- Target: All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.
- Sam’s Club: All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.
We’ll add more to this story as more closings and openings become available.
Also on KSAT:
San Antonio churches ease COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Easter weekend
White House sending commemorative Easter eggs to San Antonio vaccine site
Easter reminder: It’s illegal to buy, sell or dye chicks, ducklings, baby rabbits in San Antonio