Here’s what’s open, closed on Easter Sunday in San Antonio

Running out of Easter candy or just tired of cooking? On Easter Sunday, some of you may be wondering where exactly a bunny can hop to for a bite to eat or run some errands.

Below you can find a list of places in and around San Antonio that are open and closed on Easter Sunday.

Open:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Academy Sports + Outdoors is open on Easter. Click AcademySports + Outdoors is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

Bass Pro Shops : Bass Pro Shops is open on Easter. Click : Bass Pro Shopsis open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

Bistr09 : Bistr09 is open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cabela’s : Cabela’s is open on Easter. Click : Cabela’s is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

CVS: CVS is open on Easter. Click CVS is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

Dollar Genera l: Dollar General is open on Easter. Click l: Dollar General is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

Dollar Tree : Dollar Tree is open on Easter. Click : Dollar Tree is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

Family Dollar : Family Dollar is open on Easter. Click : Family Dollar is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

Ikea : Ikea is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Click : Ikea is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Click here to learn more.

La Gloria: La Gloria is open on Easter Sunday.

Legoland Discovery Center : Legoland is open on Easter Sunday. : Legoland is open on Easter Sunday. Learn more here.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Six Flags is open on Easter Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Antonio Zoo : The San Antonio Zoo is open on Easter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SeaWorld San Antonio : SeaWorld is open on Easter from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Both Trader Joe’s locations in San Antonio will be open on Easter Sunday. Both Trader Joe’s locations in San Antonio will be open on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.

Walmart : Walmart is open on Easter. Click : Walmart is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

Walgreen’s : Walgreen’s is open on Easter. Click : Walgreen’s is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.

Whataburger: Whataburger is open on Easter. Click : Whataburger is open on Easter. Click here to find a restaurant near you.

Closed:

Costco: All stores will be closed on Sunday. Click All stores will be closed on Sunday. Click here for more details.

H-E-B: All stores and curbside delivery will be closed on Easter Sunday. Stores will resume normal operating hours on Monday. Click All stores and curbside delivery will be closed on Easter Sunday. Stores will resume normal operating hours on Monday. Click here for details.

Target: All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Click All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.

Sam’s Club: All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Click All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.

We’ll add more to this story as more closings and openings become available.

