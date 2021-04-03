photo
Here’s what’s open, closed on Easter Sunday in San Antonio

Find out what’s open after the egg hunt!

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Running out of Easter candy or just tired of cooking? On Easter Sunday, some of you may be wondering where exactly a bunny can hop to for a bite to eat or run some errands.

Below you can find a list of places in and around San Antonio that are open and closed on Easter Sunday.

Open:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors: Academy Sports + Outdoors is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • Bass Pro Shops: Bass Pro Shops is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • Bistr09: Bistr09 is open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Cabela’s: Cabela’s is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • CVS: CVS is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • Dollar General: Dollar General is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • Family Dollar: Family Dollar is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • Ikea: Ikea is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Click here to learn more.
  • La Gloria: La Gloria is open on Easter Sunday.
  • Legoland Discovery Center: Legoland is open on Easter Sunday. Learn more here.
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Six Flags is open on Easter Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • San Antonio Zoo: The San Antonio Zoo is open on Easter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • SeaWorld San Antonio: SeaWorld is open on Easter from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s: Both Trader Joe’s locations in San Antonio will be open on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.
  • Walmart: Walmart is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • Walgreen’s: Walgreen’s is open on Easter. Click here to find a store near you.
  • Whataburger: Whataburger is open on Easter. Click here to find a restaurant near you.

Closed:

  • Costco: All stores will be closed on Sunday. Click here for more details.
  • H-E-B: All stores and curbside delivery will be closed on Easter Sunday. Stores will resume normal operating hours on Monday. Click here for details.
  • Target: All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.
  • Sam’s Club: All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Click here for details.

We’ll add more to this story as more closings and openings become available.

