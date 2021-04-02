White House sending commemorative Easter eggs to San Antonio vaccine site

SAN ANTONIO – The White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll is canceled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of hosting the event on the south lawn as usual, the White House is sending out its official wooden Easter eggs to vaccination sites across the country, including one in San Antonio.

White House officials announced Friday that the Easter eggs will be sent to community health centers that are serving as COVID-19 vaccination sites in underserved communities.

One of these sites includes the El Centro Del Barrio Clinic in San Antonio.

The vaccination sites will then share the eggs with front-line workers, volunteers and other members of the community who get vaccinated, according to White House officials. Those who receive the eggs can also share them with their children.

The Easter eggs come in a variety of bright colors and feature an Easter bunny wearing a face mask. Some of the eggs even feature first dogs, Major and Champ.

Ad

The official White House Easter eggs feature a bunny rabbit wearing a face mask. pic.twitter.com/1Lnp1uqn8s — WH Easter Egg Roll (@wheastereggroll) March 19, 2021

Each health center will receive a shipment of two boxes, each containing 400 commemorative Easter eggs, according to White House officials.

Even if you don’t receive an Easter egg, there are still some other Easter-themed online activities as well that families can enjoy. These include egg roll bingo, a printable coloring page, a virtual scavenger hunt and more.

To check out these online activities, visit the White House’s website here.

More on KSAT: