Tower of the Americas to hold Easter Egg Eggstravaganza on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting an Easter Eggstravangaza on Sunday at the base of the tower.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 730 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and will include a visit from the Easter bunny.

Children can enjoy face painting, egg dyeing, a coloring station and a petting zoo while Easter egg hunts begin at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Live music and food will also be available to attendees, the press release said.

Those seeking more information can visit their website or go to their Facebook page. You can also call (210) 223-3101.

READ MORE: