Bexar County parks open for Easter weekend, camping not allowed

Traditional Easter weekend camping at parks prohibited this year, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County parks will be open for Easter weekend, but camping will not be allowed, officials announced Thursday.

Park trails, linear parks, and greenways will be accessible for walking, running, or biking.

Park visitors are encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing.

Pavilion rentals are not available at this time and have been cordoned off. Regular picnic tables and open spaces will be available and open for visitors on a first-come basis.

Park patrons will not be permitted to move picnic tables into large groups.

Off-duty officers will be patrolling and safeguarding parks and trails throughout the weekend.

All regular rules are in effect at county parks and can be found at each park’s entrance.

City of San Antonio parks are also open for Easter weekend but no camping is allowed.

Click here for more information about county parks.

Ad

Related Story:

Traditional Easter weekend camping at SA parks prohibited again this year due to COVID-19, mayor says