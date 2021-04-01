Top 6 picks for Easter Toys

SAN ANTONIO – Check out this egg-cellent toy collection from The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne.

The Eggmazing Bunny Egg Spinner From Hey Buddy, Hey Pal - For ages 3 and up - about $25.99

It’s the newest way to color those Easter eggs. Place the egg, either hardboiled or plastic, into the spinner, turn it on, and touch the pen to the shell. You can spin out all kinds of different designs. Plus, no having to wait for the dye to dry.

Calico Critters Hoppin’ Easter Set from Epoch - For ages 3 and up - about $11.99

It’s the first springtime collection from the Calico Critters. They are adorable collectables of animal characters with charming home furniture and accessories.

Crayola Washable Sidewalk Chalk Eggs from Crayola - For ages 4 and up - about $4.99

Crayola’s washable sidewalk chalk is egg shaped so it’s easy to hold, and of course it’s seasonally fun. It’s a nice way to decorate your driveway or send socially distanced Easter greetings to the neighborhood. When you’re done, the rain or a spray from the garden hose will clean it up easily.

Drop Dots Light Up Balls from Kess - For ages 6 and up - about $14.99

What family doesn’t need a ball to throw around on Easter? The Drop Dots Light Up Balls have a cool, soft/spiky texture that makes them great to handle and throw. Plus, the flashing lights are just fun and cool.

Squeakee Mini from Moose Toys - For ages 4 and up - about $9.99

Based on balloon animals, these whimsical creatures–a bunny, a puppy, a monkey–will repeat what you say but in a helium voice, squeak when you rub them, and even pretend to blow up and pop.

Escape This Book! Tombs of Egypt from Random House - For ages 10 and up - about $7.49

It combines game, puzzle and reading all in one immersive experience. Here you can play as the Pharaoh, Archaeologist, or Pyramid worker to try to escape the tomb. You can play all three roles, one after another. You’ll fold, tear, and draw on the pages as you figure out the puzzle. It’s really fun, and for kids interested in history it’s got an added dimension of interest.

There are some bonus toys in the Easter Basket Bonanza that you can check out on the Toy Guy’s Website.