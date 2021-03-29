Easter reminder: It’s illegal to buy, sell or dye chicks, ducklings, baby rabbits in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – While chicks, ducklings and baby rabbits could make your Easter celebration cuter, it is illegal to buy, sell or dye them in San Antonio.

Animal Care Services is reminding locals that the sale of baby animals as holiday novelties is illegal in San Antonio.

“It is illegal for any person to sell or offer for sale, barter, lease, rent or give away baby chicks or ducklings or rabbits less than 8 weeks old as pets or novelties,” the city’s animal laws state.

It’s also against the law to dye or stain baby chicks, ducklings or rabbits, or even have animals that have been colored, according to ACS.

Animals also cannot be sold any time of the year on any roadside, public right of way, commercial parking lot, flea market or festival.

The only exception to the “Easter animal” law applies to licensed hatcheries or businesses raising the animals for commercial purposes.

