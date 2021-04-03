You can treat your dog to a ‘puppyrita’ at this San Antonio restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s most popular drinks is now going to the dogs!

La Gloria announced Thursday that it’s getting a new addition to its menu — “puppyritas”.

Don’t worry, the “puppyrita” is non-alcoholic and your dog won’t need to be 21-years-old or older to enjoy it.

We ♥️ Puppies! Our patio is pet-friendly and Puppyritas are all the rage right now. How did we not think of this... Posted by La Gloria on Thursday, April 1, 2021

La Gloria said on social media that the drink is made of dog-friendly chicken broth over ice.

The drink is $2 each and all of the proceeds from the “puppyritas” will be donated to The Cannoli Fund, according to the restaurant.

The Cannoli Fund is an all-volunteer, nonprofit that supports King William and Lavaca residents who take care of rescued animals. You can learn more about the nonprofit here.

