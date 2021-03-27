This ‘Friends’-themed beer will be there for you next week at this San Antonio brewery

Islla Street Brewing is launching its "Friends" Toast brew next week.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re an avid “Friends” fan, you’ll want to pivot over to this San Antonio brewery next week.

Islla Street Brewing is back at it again after its uber popular “Big Red” beer launch. Now, the brewery is releasing its “Friends Toast” brew on Monday, March 29.

The flavor is an ode to the infamous trips of Monica, Ross, Joey, Rachel and Phoebe’s trips to Central Perk coffee cafe, as it’s a coffee stout “steeped with brioche, nutmeg, Mexican vanilla and finished with maple,” according to the brewery.

The brew will be on the menu beginning Monday, according to Islla Street Brewing.

To learn more about the brew, visit the Islla Street Brewing’s Facebook page here.

