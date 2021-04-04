SAFD: Family displaced, dog killed following Southwest Side house fire

A family of four is displaced and their dog was found dead inside their home after it went up in flames overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 4 a.m., Sunday, in the 5900 block of Bowsprit Street.

Firefighters said the fire began in the living room and then quickly spread throughout the home.

The family — a husband, wife, and two kids — was inside of the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape safely, according to fire officials.

Firefighters found the family’s pet chihuahua deceased inside of the home.

Officials were able to get the fire under control, but the home sustained significant damage.

SAFD ruled the home a total loss, as damages were estimated at $150,000. The family did have a safe place to stay and arson has been called to investigate.

