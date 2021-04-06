Is store-bought rotisserie chicken good for you?

SAN ANTONIO – Warm and ready to eat, rotisserie chickens sold at supermarkets are tasty, convenient and inexpensive. And while chicken is healthy protein, some store-bought rotisserie birds contain a lot of sodium.

“To keep the birds moist and tasty, they are often injected with a solution that can include sugar, processed ingredients and, unfortunately, a lot of sodium,” said Consumer Reports nutritionist Amy Keating.

Consumer Reports evaluated the nutritional information and ingredients for rotisserie chickens from seven supermarkets and warehouse clubs.

Some of the highest levels of sodium found were Sam’s Club Member’s Mark chickens. One 3 ounce serving has 550 mg of sodium. That’s about nine times more sodium than a chicken roasted without salt and about a quarter of what adults should have in a day.

Costco’s famous Kirkland rotisserie chickens have 460 mg of sodium. All chickens checked were original or traditional, not the various flavored options.

Walmart’s rotisserie chicken had less at 250 mg of sodium per serving.

At H-E-B, which Consumer Reports did not include in its check, labels show 490 mg of sodium per serving for the original rotisserie chicken and 330 mg for the natural rotisserie chicken.

Some of the lowest sodium options that Consumer Reports found include Kroger’s Simple Truth with just 40 mg of sodium per serving and Whole Foods organic plan with 70 mg and Whole Foods non-organic plain with 120 mg.

Whole Foods non-organic classic style contains 450 mg of sodium per serving.