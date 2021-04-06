VIA still offering free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit continues to offer free transportation for anyone traveling to or from an appointment at a city or county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination site, including the Alamodome and the Wonderland of the Americas mall.

Beginning Tuesday, residents age 75 and older no longer need an appointment to receive the vaccine at the Alamodome, according to a recent update.

According to a news release, since VIA began providing the service in January, more than 1,900 fare-free rides have been provided, including nearly 600 VIAtrans paratransit service trips.

VIA bus and VIA Link passengers may present their appointment registration in print or on their mobile device, and/or their COVID-19 shot record to ride fare-free on the day of their appointment.

Registered VIAtrans customers must schedule their trip in accordance with VIAtrans policies and procedures by phone or online. Passengers eligible for this service should inform their driver when boarding. VIAtrans customers should notify the booking agent when making their appointment.

Ad

Health and safety precautions will remain in place for all VIA riders and employees, including masks over the nose and mouth at all times, safe capacity limits on vehicles to allow for social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of vehicles and facilities, frequent hand washing and other good hygiene practices.

Customers are asked to only make essential trips during this time and avoid public spaces, including public transit, if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

If you plan to ride VIA to get your COVID-19 vaccine, here’s what you need to know:

Who can ride fare-free?

Any VIA bus, van or VIA Link passenger traveling in the VIA service area to a confirmed COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a designated City of San Antonio or Bexar County vaccination site. Persons age 74 and younger, please present your appointment confirmation in print or on your mobile device to the operator when boarding. You may also present the vaccine record provided when you receive your shot for the return trip. Registered VIAtrans customers must schedule their trip in accordance with VIAtrans policies and procedures by phone or online. Please mention you are traveling to a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment when making the reservation. Persons age 75 and older do not need an appointment to access the Alamodome vaccine site. Please alert your driver when boarding or your VIAtrans registration agent when booking your trip.

Ad

When is the free fare available?

Persons age 74 or younger, on the day of your appointment. Persons age 75 and older, on the day you are going to receive your vaccine (no appointment necessary).

How do I know which route serves my vaccination site?

Enter the address into the online trip planner at VIAinfo.net or on the VIA goMobile app to find the most convenient route, or call Customer Information at (210) 362-2020.

Where can I find more information?

Visit VIAinfo.net or call customer information at 210-362-2020 for assistance.

Ad

Related Stories: