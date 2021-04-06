VIA to hold virtual job fair for bus drivers, mechanics on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is hiring bus drivers and mechanics during its fifth virtual job fair on Thursday.

The company currently has over 2,000 employees, including more than 1,000 bus and van operators and more than 260 vehicle maintenance workers.

In a statement, the company said it expects an increase in service and plans to introduce improvements designed to “increase frequency and reliability on several key routes throughout the system” this spring.

The event is designed to maintain safe conditions while opening job opportunities to potential new employees. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 15, and can be easily accessed by phone or on Zoom. Applications are being accepted online now at VIAinfo.net/employment.

The company said paid training is provided for new operators. Classes begin every two weeks, and experience is necessary.

Mechanic applicants should have three years of experience or education.

To participate, interested applicants should do the following:

Submit an application online at VIAinfo.net/employment . Those who apply before April 15 will receive priority consideration for interviews. Those interested may apply after the job fair, and their applications will still be reviewed and considered.

Go online to VIA info.net/employment between 9 a.m. and noon on April 15 to join the job fair online, on Zoom or by phone.

If you plan to join with Zoom, be sure to download the Zoom app on your computer or smartphone before April 15.

Persons who join by phone or online will receive information on the position and the hiring process and will have an opportunity to speak with a representative from VIA Human Resources.

