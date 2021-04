SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio firefighter was hospitalized after he was injured in a South Side house fire, officials say.

Crews were called out to a home on Britton Avenue, not far from I-35 and Division Avenue, on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen before spreading to the attic.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries remains unclear.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced homeowner find a place to stay.