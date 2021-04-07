KSAT wants to answer your questions about courts in Bexar County and South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Courtrooms across the state have been shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, but many judges, lawyers, clerks and other staff are working behind the scenes to move along cases.

When the courtrooms open back up in the coming months, a flood of cases is expected on the docket. To that end, KSAT 12 wants to help you better understand the judicial system and get you answers.

You may have some questions about how a jury trial will look in 2021, whether you will have to wear a mask in the justice center or how bond is determined and processed. Or maybe there’s a specific legal term you’re curious about.

Submit your questions through the prompt below. In the coming weeks and beyond, we will work to help you better understand what happens in a courtroom and what you should know if you have to be in court. Keep an eye on our Courts section for the answers.

