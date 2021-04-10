Benefit underway to support the hungry in New Braunfels

The free benefit, Band Together Against Hunger aims to raise $5,000 to feed 35,000 families.

New Braunfels – Local businesses are partnering to host a free benefit for the New Braunfels Food Bank on Saturday afternoon.

The Pillars Christian Learning Center and Freiheit Country Store aim to raise $5,000 to help support the hungry through their event, Band Together Against Hunger.

“We’re having live bands and live music (at Freiheit Country Store) all day long today,” Garren Anderson, CEO of Pillars Christian Learning Center, said. “We’re just trying to raise awareness and do what we can to raise support for the New Braunfels Food Bank.”

The event will also feature food, shopping opportunities and family-focused activities, including a petting zoo and Bingo.

The event will take place from noon to 5 PM in the parking lot outside The Pillars Christian Learning Center in New Braunfels.

According to the New Braunfels Food Bank, it takes as little as $1 to provide a family with seven meals.

Anderson said his company and employees love to help the community and were excited to host the family-friendly event made possible through the support of sponsors.

“We pride ourselves on just being excellent in developing these kids academically, getting ready for kindergarten one day, but also the spiritual development (and) preparation for life,” Anderson said. “(We love) being a part of the community and doing what we can to get outside of our four walls and help the communities that we reside in and that we serve.”

The free event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot between the two businesses, located at 2144 Gabriels Place in New Braunfels. Families are encouraged to make a donation.

